Omos Opens Up On Wrestling In Japan, Culture Shock & Food

WWE Superstar and GHC Tag Team Champion Omos is enjoying his time in Japan and recently opened up about his experience overseas. This week, the Nigerian Giant was stopped for an impromptu interview in which he gave insight into his time abroad.

Favorite Thing: Omos appreciates how people in Japan have been “super nice” to him since he arrived in the country.

Dealing With Food: It took Omos some time to handle the Japanese cuisine given that this is his first time in the country. Omos is now “beginning to figure it out” and now loves yakiniku. The term refers to bite-size pieces of meat and vegetables that are grilled.

Culture Shock: The biggest shock for Omos has been that there are a lot of social rules in Japan compared to his time in the U.S. Adapting to Japan’s gyms, which feature both indoor and outdoor facilities, has also proven to be different for the seven-foot wrestler.

Highlight Of The Trip: Unsurprisingly, the highlight of Omos’ time has been wrestling at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. At Wrestle Kingdom 19, Omos captured the GHC Tag Titles with Jack Morris, making him the first-ever active WWE talent to hold gold in Pro Wrestling NOAH. Omos also hyped up his upcoming matches as part of the Japanese promotion.

Omos’ time with NOAH demonstrates the current management of WWE being far more open to working with other promotions. It remains to be seen when we’ll next see Omos in a WWE ring, but the GHC Tag Team Champion is certainly making waves in Japan.