Omos Set For More NOAH Shows As WWE Hiatus Enters 9th Month

Fans can expect to see much more of Omos in Pro Wrestling NOAH, following his victory at New Year 2025. At the January 1, event, Omos won the GHC Tag Titles with Jack Morris, making the Nigerian Giant the first active WWE Superstar to win NOAH gold.

Yesterday, January 2, Omos was in action once again as he, Morris, and Yu Owada defeated El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Galeno Del Mal & Saxon Huxley. Now, NOAH has confirmed that Omos will be in action at least three more times in January 2025.

WWE star Omos in Pro Wrestling NOAH:



?1/1 w/ JM v NM/TS ? WON GHC Tag

?1/2 w/ T2X v Wagner’s/Huxley ?

?1/11 w/ JM v AR – LIVE on WU, English

?1/12 v Alejandro/Kai – VOD to follow

?1/19 w/ Owada v Fujita/Soya – VOD to follow#noah_ghc #WWE pic.twitter.com/FQ1oRZZviw — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 3, 2025

This schedule is certainly different than what fans have seen of Omos in WWE, or rather, what they’ve not seen. The former Raw Tag Team Champion has not been used on TV since April 2024, when he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Omos’ most recent singles match on TV saw him earn a squash win in May 2023.

Omos has his supporters in WWE, but there’s no word on any plans for his return to the largest wrestling promotion on the planet. In the meantime, the GHC Tag Team Champion will continue to represent WWE in NOAH, where he’s quickly become a featured attraction.