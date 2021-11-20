Randy Orton To Set Record For Most Matches On WWE PPV & RAW

This Sunday at Survivor Series, Randy Orton will set the record for the most PPV matches in WWE history. He’ll team with Riddle to face the Usos on the card. His next match on WWE Raw will also set the record for most matches on that television show in history as well. Orton took to Twitter to comment on the achievement.

“It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history,” Orton wrote on Twitter.

“The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday.”

Randy Orton PPV and RAW Stats

Statistics like this can get kind of difficult to keep track of. Various websites attempt to do so, however. According to ProFightDB.com, Orton and Kane each have had 176 matches on PPV. Cagematch.net has Orton’s PPV tally at 175, however. ProFightDB.com also has Orton listed as having wrestled 431 times on RAW and Kane 436. There are several other databases that keep track of such statistics, and all of them differ from each other to some degree. It’s not clear which database Orton used to check the statistics, but regardless, he will eventually become the wrestler with the most matches on both WWE PPV and RAW.