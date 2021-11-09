Riddle details conversation with Goldberg on flight back from Saudi Arabia

One-half of Team RK-Bro, Matt Riddle has a long and complicated history with Bill Goldberg. Riddle has made disparaging comments about Goldberg publicly in the past but according to comments he made recently to Talk Sport, the two have patched things up and come to some type of understanding.

“Bill and I had a conversation. It was like ‘Bill, I’m sorry if I rubbed you the wrong way’ on the way back from Saudi Arabia,” Riddle said. “We were on the plane, had a couple of cocktails. I’m not saying we’re best friends, but we are doing way better than we were.”

“I think just us talking and seeing him work [longer matches this year], you just get to know somebody and understand them.”

“He’s like me; if you just listen to the dirt sheets or watch me do interviews, you might hate me [laughs]. But in real life, I’m a pretty nice guy. I talk crap, but that’s just to drum up interest. He realises that – I think we’re all good.”

Riddle Still Wants A Match With Goldberg

Riddle recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast as well. During the conversation, he noted that he’s hopeful a match between him and Goldberg takes place sometime next year.

“I think we can get that match,” Riddle said on the show. “I think we pull that one out. No promises but I’m hoping by 2022, we get Riddle vs. Goldberg. It will sell tickets.”

Riddle signed with WWE in the summer of 2018 and has steadily moved up since then. He’d move to the main roster in the summer of 2020. During his time in WWE, Riddle has won the NXT Tag Team Championships along with Pete Dunne, the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Classic (also along with Pete Dunne), the United States Championship, and he is currently a co-holder of the RAW tag team championships along with Randy Orton.