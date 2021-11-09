Riddle Thinks He’s Been Hated On More Since Teaming With Randy Orton

Riddle believes he’s garnered more haters since aligning with Randy Orton.

Riddle is one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions along with Orton. Riddle and Orton call their team “RKBro.” They captured the gold back in August during the big Summerslam PPV event inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Riddle Attracts Haters With Orton Pairing

Speaking to talkSPORT, Riddle said that somehow he’s been on the receiving end of more negativity thanks to teaming with Orton.

“No, I think people hate me even more now I’m with Randy,” Riddle answered with a smile. “‘This son of a b**** thinks he;s untouchable now’ [laughs]. I try to tell Vince and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular. I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime.

“Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s***. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say ‘oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ or is it real?”

Riddle has been known to ruffle some feathers. He once had beef brewing with Goldberg but the two have seemingly settled their differences. He also had a backstage run-in with Brock Lesnar over some comments made to the media.

More recently, Riddle has gotten on Roman Reigns’ bad side for saying he was never a needle-mover.