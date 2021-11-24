Seth Rollins Comments On Fan Attack During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins has given his first public comments regarding the attack he dealt with on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw by 24-year-old Elisah Spencer.

It happened just after Rollins had beaten down Finn Balor. As Rollins was walking up the ramp, the man jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins, who proceeded to put him in a guillotine choke. Rollins let go of the fan as a referee and later security took the man away. Rollins never hit the fan.

TMZ caught up with Rollins at the airport and asked him about the situation.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins said, providing a play-by-play of the incident. It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

Aside from a bloody lip, Rollins said he didn’t suffer any major injuries.

“No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

As a result of his actions, the man faces charges of attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event),