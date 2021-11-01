“Speedball” Mike Bailey Signs With Impact Wrestling

Independent wrestler “Speedball” Mike Bailey has signed with Impact Wrestling. He signed his contract with the promotion on Josh Alexander‘s back last night at a Destiny Wrestling show in Mississauga, ON, Canada.

Bailey had been barred from wrestling in the United States from 2016 until recently. He received a 5-year ban after attempting to enter the United States from Canada for a series of EVOLVE shows without a work VISA. Similar situations have happened to other Canadian wrestlers, such as Nicole Matthews, in the past as well. Matthews was looking to enter the country to compete in the Mae Young Classic.

Josh Alexander commented on the signing on Twitter.

“This will be the steal of a signing people talk about in 5yrs,” Alexander Tweeted. “Impact Wrestling gets another killer. Speedball Mike Bailey is going to take over the wrestling scene! One of my toughest opponents, most skilled & hardest workers I’ve ever seen.”

