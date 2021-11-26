Stephanie McMahon Comments On WM31 Angle With The Rock & Ronda Rousey

Stephanie McMahon says she has many fond memories of working with the Rock. Recently in an interview with Talk Sport, she noted that perhaps her favourite was at WrestleMania 31 when she performed in a segment with both The Rock and Ronda Rousey.

“I have lots of fun memories on screen with The Rock,” McMahon said. “I think I slapped him the hardest I’ve ever slapped him at WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium. It was a good one, it was a good one. It felt like I laid it in [laughs]. I was almost like ‘oooh, that was a little too hard!’ But then he brought in Ronda Rousey and ultimately she broke my arm and everything so ultimately, he got back at me.”

“Always fun going back and forth doing promos with The Rock. He always won, of course, but that’s alright,” McMahon continued.

Ronda Rousey recently addressed whether or not she is still under contract with WWE recently. While streaming video games on her Facebook page, someone asked Rousey if she was still under contract with the company. Rousey explained that she doesn’t really know if she is or not.

“I don’t think I am. But who knows? That’s a question for the lawyers,” Rousey said. She would also say that she still keeps in touch with Stephanie McMahon.

The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage https://t.co/cGn4cOdFz0 pic.twitter.com/mFL030Kn85 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 12, 2021

H/T to Post Wrestling for transcriptions of Ronda Rousey’s comments.