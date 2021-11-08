The Rock Speaks On Potential WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns

The Rock has addressed a possible showdown with Roman Reigns.

It’s no secret that The Rock has his hands full. His Hollywood schedule is quite packed and it leaves him with little to no time as far as an in-ring return is concerned. Many believe that if the stars align, then The Rock vs. Roman Reigns would be the biggest WrestleMania match WWE can pull off.

The Rock Talks Roman Reigns Match

During a chat with Andrew Freund of Dish Nation, The Rock dismissed the idea that a Reigns match is a lock, but he didn’t rule it out for the future (via Alex McCarthy).

“There is no truth to that right now, possibly down the road we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy and very proud of the work that he’s doing.”

Roman Reigns & The Rock

It all continues to improve and grow

The Rock also spoke to Comicbook and said that Roman Reigns continues to knock it out of the park on WWE TV.

“It seems like Roman, you know, I’m very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills. I think he’s doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow.”

“The People’s Champion” also said he loves the whole Bloodline era with Reigns and The Usos. He feels Reigns has taken the ball and run with it since being allowed to turn heel.

“Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania” has long been a topic of discussion and speculation. In fact, each man has commented on this prospective match-up numerous times. Here are some additional coverage of this dream match:

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns?