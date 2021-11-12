The Undertaker To Undergo Multiple Surgeries

The Undertaker is set to go through multiple surgeries for his right knee.

After having an illustrious career spanning three decades, it’s no surprise that being in the ring for such a long time has taken a toll on The Undertaker’s body. Even though he has been officially retired from wrestling for a year, he is still trying to heal from decades’ worth of wear and tear of that his body has went through wrestling.

Speaking in an interview on The Norm and D Invasion show this week (via PWInsider), The Undertaker said that he has surgeries lined up for his new right knee.

“Both my hips are partial hip replacements already,” The Phenom said. “I need, I need a right knee, so I have surgeries lined up. I just… I gotta wait until hunting season is over for [them.]”

The Undertaker also said that he still misses performing in front of live audiences, especially during WrestleMania season. However, he is thankful and feels blessed that he had a very long career in the ring. “…but the body can only take so much and deliver so much, and for me that time. I realized at the last WrestleMania that I had, that I did [WrestleMania 36] that my time had come.”

In a recent interview, Undertaker said that he is simply unable to meet the standards of a traditional wrestling match these days, due to his age and the condition of his body.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point.”

The Undertaker had his Final Farewell at Survivor Series in November 2020. His last match was with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The match was cinematic and narrative-heavy, and was dubbed the “Boneyard Match”. He won the match and his performance was heavily praised.