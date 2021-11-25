Thunder Rosa Says She’d Like To Face Ember Moon In AEW

Thunder Rosa was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently and spoke about wrestlers she would like to face in AEW. She noted that Ember Moon, who was released by WWE earlier this month, is someone she’d like to get in the ring with.

“Ember Moon. I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans,” Rosa said. “She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So, hopefully, I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger.”

Rosa also spoke about how she is thankful to have Tony Khan‘s support in AEW.

“I just want to say I am really thankful that I found somebody like Tony Khan. To believe in what I can bring to a company like this. I don’t think that if he didn’t see what my team and my husband and everybody has seen. I wouldn’t be able to be where I am right now, I was given so many tools and so many opportunities and such a great platform,” Rosa said. “I am so blessed that I get to surround myself with positive people that want the best for me and want to see me succeed. I don’t think I would have done this by myself.”

The entire interview with Thunder Rosa is available in the player below:

Thunder Rosa was in action last night on Dynamite. She defeated Jamie Hayter in quarter-finals action from the TBS title tournament. Rosa will now face Jade Cargill in the tournament semi-finals.