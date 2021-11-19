Watch: Triple H Spotted Touring New WWE HQ

Triple H has been seen publicly for the first time since his health issue was revealed.

Back in September, WWE announced that its EVP of Global Talent Strategy & Development suffered a cardiac event. The company said that Triple H’s episode was caused by a “genetic heart issue.”

At the time, WWE noted that Triple H is expected to make a full recovery.

Triple H, Vince & Stephanie Visit the New WWE HQ

TikTok user danielledesma410 has posted footage of “The Game” walking around the new WWE HQ, which is being worked on.

It’s a welcoming sight for wrestling fans to see Triple H moving around after his health scare. Shawn Michaels has been filling in for HHH in the backstage role for NXT 2.0.

Back in October, “HBK” told Sports Illustrated that filling Hunter’s shoes is impossible.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do. Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this—everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.”

It was reported that WWE talent was asked not to contact Hunter about any business dealings while he was recovering. Of course, sending him well wishes was welcomed.