Update On AEW Looking To Re-Sign Talent With Expiring Contracts

It was recently revealed that the Young Bucks have signed contract extensions with AEW that will take them into 2024. According to comments made by Wade Keller of PW Torch, some talent in the company with expiring contracts are wondering what type of deal they will get when their current contracts expire.

“There are people I’ve talked to in AEW who are looking at their contracts and wondering what their deal is gonna be next time when their first deals come up,” Keller said. “And how much leverage they’re gonna have with WWE or New Japan or heck, GCW with their ticket sales these days or the indie scene as an option to book yourself. It’s gonna be interesting to watch.”

With the Young Bucks now having re-signed, AEW reportedly wants to get the other 2 EVPs to re-sign as well. Keller continued to say that he’s heard Tony Khan wants to lock up Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega for more years as well.

“I have heard the intent and the hope is that Cody and Kenny and Tony all come to deals,” Keller said. “There’s not signs that any of them want to leave or are disgruntled to the point that they shouldn’t be able to come to an extension but I don’t know the situation.”

“Maybe Cody and Kenny already signed extensions and they kept it quiet. Actually, I’m pretty sure that hasn’t happened now that I think about it from people I’ve talked to. I think Cody and Kenny might be next in terms of signing extensions.”

The Elite Sign With AEW

Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks were all named EVPs of the company in addition to signing as talent in early 2019/late 2018. The promotion was officially announced on New Year’s Day in 2019. The announcement was made in a video posted to the “Being the Elite” YouTube channel. Hangman Page signed with AEW as a talent only. Then-Elite member Marty Scurll was still under contract to Ring of Honor and would eventually re-sign with that promotion before being officially released in early 2021.

