WWE Has Made A Strong Offer To Keep Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano’s deal with WWE is said to be up on December 3rd, 2021. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, WWE has made a strong offer to keep him in the company.

“Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, but WWE is pushing very hard for him to do so and evidently made a very strong offer for him to stay here for a long time,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Kyle O’Reilly’s deal with the company is also believed to expire around the same time as Gargano’s. There is no news on if WWE has made a strong offer to keep him as well.

Gargano and O’Reilly worked a dark match before Smackdown recently:

Gargano has been with the company since 2015. He is a former NXT Champion, 3x North American Champion, 1x NXT Tag Team Champion and the first Triple Crown winner in NXT history. He has been a major player in NXT his entire tenure with the company.

Gargano was also awarded the “Feud of the Year” award twice back-to-back from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In 2018, his feud with Tommaso Ciampa won the award. Then in 2019, his feud with Adam Cole did the same.