WWE RAW Results (11/8): Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan, Kevin Owens Snaps, Lashley Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Kevin Owens battled Seth Rollins in tonight’s main event. In addition to the takeaways below, the 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times tonight but ultimately Reggie got it back.

RAW Results (11/8)

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

Rollins Played Mind Games With Kevin Owens

Big E and Kevin Owens had a conversation backstage to kick off the show. Owens once again claimed that he did not see Seth Rollins interfere in their match last week. Kevin asked if Big E believed him and Big E said “I have a match tonight, and I don’t care” before walking away. Owens said “well I do” to end the segment.

Seth Rollins made his way to the ring with his title match contract. Rollins will battle Kevin Owens in a singles match later on the show. The crowd booed as Seth welcomed everyone to “Monday Night Rollins”. Seth claimed that he was going to be the next WWE Champion as the crowd chanted “you look stupid!” at Seth’s absurd outfit.

Rollins joked that the morons here in Louisville don’t know anything about fashion and turned his attention to Kevin Owens. Rollins asked “who exactly is Kevin Owens?” and wondered if he was a man who will put his body on the line for the WWE Universe or is he a snake, a gutless spineless coward, and a liar.

Seth noted that he has known Owens for a long time and you can always count on him stabbing you in the back any chance he got. He brought up how Owens screwed over Sami Zayn and the New Day in the past. Rollins vowed to beat him in the center of the ring in the main event, and make him not only the biggest liar in the world, but the biggest loser.

Owens interrupted and marched down to the ring. Kevin chased Rollins around and caught him by the announce table. Owens went for a Powerbomb on the ring apron but Seth grabbed the ropes. Rollins scampered away as Owens shouted that he was a coward.

Roode, Ziggler, Styles, Omos Picked Up A Win

Street Profits & RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle faced Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles & Omos in an 8-man tag match. Roode and Montez Ford started off the action. Ford connected with a Dropkick and brought Roode to the corner. Dawkins tagged in and continued to beat Roode down.

Roode batted back and tagged in Ziggler. Dolph connected with a Clothesline but Dawkins shrugged it off. Dawkins tagged in Orton and he stomped on Dolph’s midsection a few times. Orton stomped on both of Dolph’s ankles and then tagged in Riddle.

Riddle used Orton’s hands as a springboard and flipped onto Ziggler for a two count. Dolph got pissed off and decked Riddle with a Dropkick to the face. AJ Styles tagged in and Riddle caught him with a kick to the face. Styles chopped Riddle in the neck and went for the Styles Clash but Riddle countered into a Triangle in the center of the ring. AJ tried to counter into a Powerbomb but both superstars wound up tumbling over the top rope and to the floor outside the ring as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Roode was in control and planted Riddle with a slam for a near fall. Roode followed it up with a Suplex and tagged in Ziggler. Dolph dropped an elbow across Riddle’s chest for a two count and quickly applied a Headlock in the middle of the ring. Street Profits and Orton fired up the crowd as Riddle began his comeback. Ziggler put a halt to it and dragged Riddle back to the corner.

Styles tagged in and got Riddle back in a Headlock. AJ bounced Riddle’s face off the turnbuckle and started arguing with Ziggler and Roode in the corner. Roode tagged in and continued to beat Riddle down. Roode took a break to do some push ups before tagging in Ziggler.

Riddle finally connected with a boot to Ziggler’s face and both superstars fell to the floor. The crowd popped as Orton got the tag and Randy unloaded some Clotheslines to Ziggler. Orton planted Dolph with a Powerslam and then delivered another one to Roode as he rushed into the ring.

The Viper planted Ziggler with the draping DDT and posed for the crowd. Orton geared up for the RKO but Roode broke it up. Orton launched Roode into Omos and knocked him off the apron. Orton dodged the Phenomenal Forearm and threw AJ out of the ring but Omos caught him as RAW went to a commercial break.

Montez Ford was now isolated in the corner when RAW returned with Roode beating him down. Ziggler tagged in and continued the beat down. Ford connected with an Enziguri and both superstars fell to the mat. Angelo Dawkins tagged in and hit Roode with an elbow to the face. Dawkins hit a Fallaway Slam and then followed it up with a Splash on Roode.

Dawkins planted Styles with a Neckbreaker and then Omos entered the ring. Omos planted Dawkins with a Chokeslam and then launched Ford to the outside. Riddle tagged himself in as Orton freaked out about him getting into the ring with Omos. Riddle hit a knee strike but Omos planted him with the Chokeslam Bomb. Orton went to get into the ring but Roode & Ziggler dragged him to the outside.

Omos was about to tag in Styles but Ziggler tagged himself in. AJ and Dolph started arguing and Roode shoved Styles off the apron. Omos hurled Roode into the barricade as Ziggler went for the cover. Riddle was down for an eternity but still didn’t kick out. Orton hit Ziggler with the RKO after the match.

Lashley Will Replace Dominik On Team RAW

Rey Mysterio and Dominik made their way down the entrance ramp with Adam Pearce waiting in the ring. Pearce spoke about Survivor Series for a bit and how the superstars from each brand will be competing against each other. Pearce noted that Team RAW swept Team SmackDown 5-0 last year at Survivor Series. Adam said that every member of Team RAW is a former WWE Champion except for Dominik. Pearce told Dominik that he wants Team RAW to win at the PPV. Adam said that Dominik is still on the team unless he loses his match against this man. Peace exited the ring and made his way backstage.

Bobby Lashley then made his entrance with MVP back by his side. Rey Mysterio was ringside for the match. Dominik got a Headlock applied but Lashley escaped with ease and hit a shoulder tackle. Lashley taunted Rey and went for a Suplex but Dominik broke free. Dominik climbed to the top rope and went for a Crossbody but Lashley caught him. Dominik escaped again and sent Lashley to the outside. Dominik went for another Crossbody but Lashley caught him again.

Lashley bashed Dominik’s face into the ring post as Adam Pierce was shown backstage watching on. Back in the ring, Lashley got Dominik in the Hurt Lock but let him go. Lashley threw Dominik out of the ring and went to bash him into the ring post again. Rey broke it up and Lashley booted Rey in the face. Lashley then bashed Dominik into the ring post and posed over Rey before the action returned to the ring. Lashley hit a Spear but didn’t go for the cover. Bobby posed for the booing crowd before applying the Hurt Lock again for the submission victory.

Later on RAW, Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage and said that this was a bunch of bullsh*t and blamed Adam Pearce for putting Dominik in the match. Austin Theory snuck up behind the Mysterios and took a selfie.

Big E def. Chad Gable

Big E faced Chad Gable tonight on RAW. Otis was ringside for the match. Big E and Gable locked up to start off the match. The WWE Champion took control and leveled Gable with an elbow to the face for a two count. Gable connected with a Dragon Screw and went to work on Big E’s knee. Gable hit a Belly to Belly Suplex and followed it up with a Moonsault off the top rope for a near fall.

Gable escaped the Big Ending and connected with a German Suplex (Chaos Theory) for a two count. Chad lifted Big E up in the Electric Chair but the champ escaped and delivered a Uranage. Gable slowly got up and turned around into the Big Ending for the pinfall victory. After the match, Otis and Big E had a stare down.

Liv Morgan Earned A Title Shot

Bianca Belair, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega competed in a #1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way match. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was on commentary. The action started off in complete chaos and the superstars brawled to the outside as RAW went to a break.

Ripley and Bianca Belair had a stare down when RAW returned. Carmella and Zelina Vega attacked them from behind but Rhea and Bianca sent them out of the ring. Ripley and Belair locked up and Belair took control. Carmella and Vega then dragged Belair to the outside and beat her down. Vega and Carmella surrounded Ripleyand Vega connected with a kick. Zelina went for the cover but Rhea kicked out. Carmella and Vega argued before getting back on the same page and attacked Rhea again.

Carmella hit the X-Factor and then the Bronco Buster. Vega went for Double Knees but Rhea dodged it. Liv connected with a Codebreaker but turned around into a Facebuster from Carmella. Rhea broke up the cover but Vega planted her with a Tornado DDT. Bianca then threw Vega onto the other superstars outside the ring as RAW went to a break.

When RAW returned, Belair Powerbombed Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega (Tower of Doom). Ripley leveled Belair but then got hit with a Superkick from Carmella for a near fall. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley traded shots in the middle of the ring. Belair went for the KOD but Rhea escaped. Ripley hit the Riptide and went for the cover but Liv broke it up at two.

Morgan then hit Oblivion but Vega broke up the cover. Belair hit the KOD but Doudrop interfered and dragged Bianca out of the ring. Carmella tried to capitalize but Liv rolled her up for the pinfall victory. Liv Morgan is now the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky posed with the RAW Women’s Championship and Liv hopped on top of the announce table with her for a stare down.

Ya already know Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch about to go off! ? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9U32QBhTK2 — ???? Sonya/Mandy/Dakota stan ? (@rosendevilletm) November 9, 2021

Kevin Owens Snapped & Attacked Big E

Rollins approached Big E backstage and told him that he is honest about who he is, unlike Kevin Owens. Rollins stated that it is better to trust the devil you know and Big E said he doesn’t trust either of them. Big E added that Rollins better bet his “sweet cheeks” that he will be ringside and they both laughed before Seth walked away.

Seth Rollins faced Kevin Owens in tonight’s main event. WWE Champion Big E was next to the announce table for the match. Owens and Rollins traded punches to begin the action. Owens unloaded some chops and Seth got out of the ring to regroup. Kevin chased him around and Rollins stomped on Owens as he got back into the ring. Owens hit an elbow to the face and then threw Rollins into the turnbuckle.

Owens headbutted Rollins to the mat and set up for a Cannonball but Seth rolled out of the ring again. Owens once again chased him and caught him outside the ring. Owens threw Rollins into the barricade and followed it up with a Clothesline. Owens then hit a Senton and a Cannonball against the barricade. Rollins began walking up the entrance ramp but Owens dragged him back to the ring by the hair.

Kevin hit Rollins some chops to the chest and then a big one that knocked him to the canvas. Owens hit a Double Stomp and climbed up to the top turnbuckle. Rollins rolled to the apron and Owens followed him again. KO went for a Powerbomb but Rollins blocked it. Owens threw Rollins off the ring apron and he crashed onto the announce table and to the floor. Owens went for a Senton off the ring apron but Rollins got his knees up. Seth then bashed Owens into the announce table as RAW went to a commercial break.

When RAW returned, Rollins was in control and the action had returned to the ring. Owens broke free and connected with a slam. Owens made his way to the top rope and hit a Frog Splash but Rollins kicked out at two. Big E was shown watching on next to the announce table as RAW went to a final commercial break.

Rollins and Owens were battling on the turnbuckle when RAW resumed. Seth set up for a Superplex but Owens blocked it and unloaded some strikes until Rollins fell to the canvas. Seth hopped right back up and went for a Superplex but Owens countered into one of his own. Rollins battled back and hit the Pedigree but Owens kicked out at two.

Seth climbed to the top rope but Owens tripped him up. Owens hit a Buckle Bomb and went for the Stomp but Owens countered into a Pop-Up Powerbomb for a near fall in a great sequence. Kevin went for the Stunner but Rollins blocked it and hit a forearm to the back of the head. Owens fell to the ring apron and then rolled to the outside. Seth followed him out there and leaped onto Owens. Rollins made it back into the ring at the count of 9 and Owens was counted out.

Big E inadvertently got in Owens’ way as he was trying to get back in the ring. Owens booted Big E in the face and slammed him into the steel steps a couple times. Kevin continued to beat Big E down outside the ring until WWE officials broke it up to end the show.