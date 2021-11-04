WWE Releases Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, & Others

UPDATE: WWE has also released Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Update #2: Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, and Nia Jax have also been let go.

Fightful has confirmed Keith Lee has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Mia Yim has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Nia Jax has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Harry Smith has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

WWE has released some more talent before 2021 comes to a close.

Ever since Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, many wondered why Scarlett Bordeaux was nowhere to be found. In real life, the two are engaged and have been praised for their chemistry on TV. Things didn’t get to play out between the two on Monday Night Raw and now we know why.

WWE Releases Scarlett & Plenty More

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Scarlett has been released by WWE.

Scarlett Bordeaux has been released by WWE, and has a 30 day non-compete clause — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Scarlett took to her Twitter account to react to the news.

Officially free to work in 30 days! — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

And yes…The Smokeshow is back. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

“[email protected]

Franky Monet, the wife of John Morrison, has also been let go from her WWE contract.

WWE have released Franky Monet, we're told. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

TAYA VALKYRIE — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021

Ember Moon was another recognizable name who was on the chopping block this go-around. She responded to her release on social media.

Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we're told — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

All I can do is laugh… — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 4, 2021

There was a slew of other releases noted by SRS. Perhaps the most surprising one is B-Fab of Hit Row. While many agree that B-Fab is quite green in the ring, she was still a part of a group that just debuted on SmackDown.

Oney Lorcan has been released by WWE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Hit Row's B-Fab has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Jessi Kamea has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Zayda Ramier has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Trey Baxter has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Katrina Cortez has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Jeet Rama has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Gran Metalik has been released by WWE. He'd asked for his release recently — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

Fightful has confirmed Lince Dorado has been released by WWE — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 4, 2021

SEScoops will keep you posted if anyone else is let go from their WWE deals.