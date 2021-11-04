WWE Releases Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, & Others

UPDATE: WWE has also released Karrion Kross.
Update #2: Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Harry Smith, and Nia Jax have also been let go.
WWE has released some more talent before 2021 comes to a close.
Ever since Karrion Kross made his main roster debut, many wondered why Scarlett Bordeaux was nowhere to be found. In real life, the two are engaged and have been praised for their chemistry on TV. Things didn’t get to play out between the two on Monday Night Raw and now we know why.
WWE Releases Scarlett & Plenty More
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that Scarlett has been released by WWE.
“Scarlett Bordeaux has been released by WWE, and has a 30 day non-compete clause.”
Scarlett took to her Twitter account to react to the news.
“Officially free to work in 30 days!”
“And yes…The Smokeshow is back.”
Let’s rock.”
Franky Monet, the wife of John Morrison, has also been let go from her WWE contract.
“WWE have released Franky Monet, we’re told.”
“TAYA VALKYRIE.”
Ember Moon was another recognizable name who was on the chopping block this go-around. She responded to her release on social media.
“Ember Moon has been released by WWE, we’re told.”
“All I can do is laugh…”
There was a slew of other releases noted by SRS. Perhaps the most surprising one is B-Fab of Hit Row. While many agree that B-Fab is quite green in the ring, she was still a part of a group that just debuted on SmackDown.
SEScoops will keep you posted if anyone else is let go from their WWE deals.