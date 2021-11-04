WWE Releases Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Eva Marie & More

WWE released a large group of popular Superstars on Thursday.
As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the company has severed business ties with the following list of performers:
- Keith Lee
- Nia Jax
- Karrion Kross
- Eva Marie
- Ember Moon
- Scarlett Bordeaux
- Franky Monet
- Mia Yim
- Harry Smith
- Oney Lorcan
- B-Fab
- Jessi Kamea
- Zayda Ramier
- Trey Baxter
- Katrina Cortez
- Jeet Rama
- Gran Metalik
- Lince Dorado
Budget cuts were once again cited as the reason for the releases. Sapp says the wrestlers received an email from John Laurinaitis, head of Talent Relations.
Earlier in the day, the company Q3 financial results and touted revenue of $256 million for the quarter.
Once again, the talent and fans are left stunned and wonder how WWE can drop the ball on so much potential.
Reactions
Several of the released performers took to social media to address their followers:
