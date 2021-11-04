WWE Releases Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Eva Marie & More

WWE released a large group of popular Superstars on Thursday.

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the company has severed business ties with the following list of performers:

Keith Lee

Nia Jax

Karrion Kross

Eva Marie

Ember Moon

Scarlett Bordeaux

Franky Monet

Mia Yim

Harry Smith

Oney Lorcan

B-Fab

Jessi Kamea

Zayda Ramier

Trey Baxter

Katrina Cortez

Jeet Rama

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Budget cuts were once again cited as the reason for the releases. Sapp says the wrestlers received an email from John Laurinaitis, head of Talent Relations.

Earlier in the day, the company Q3 financial results and touted revenue of $256 million for the quarter.

Once again, the talent and fans are left stunned and wonder how WWE can drop the ball on so much potential.

Reactions

Several of the released performers took to social media to address their followers:

Thank you WWE universe for welcoming me with open arms during my stay in the company. Thank you @VinceMcMahon for granting me my release. I will miss you WWE universe. Remember the most important thing in life is to be Happy See you soon. “The king of the ropes” Mascara Dorada — Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) November 5, 2021

All I can do is laugh… — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) November 4, 2021

Officially free to work in 30 days! — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

And yes…The Smokeshow is back. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 4, 2021

TAYA VALKYRIE — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021

30 days…and she’s back… — Franky Monet (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 4, 2021

We will update this post as more details become available.

Additional reactions from the wrestling world

Another bloodbath in WWE on account of “budget cuts”. Imagine not figuring out how to make money with Keith Lee. Imagine calling up Hit Row only to release B-Fab weeks later. Imagine if this company didn’t have shit for brains. Just imagine. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) November 4, 2021

Yes WWE is already quite profitable. If "budget cuts" is the cited justification for cutting talent, it's a euphemism for cutting costs to become more profitable. But cutting talent was the inevitable result of WWE stockpiling more talent than needed. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 4, 2021

B Fab literally signed a new deal a week ago — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) November 4, 2021

Independent Contractors. What a thing… — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 4, 2021

A message to my brothers and sisters in the industry:



Just remember you define you. Don’t ever let anything or anyone discourage you. Everything you need is already inside of you. Keep your head up and PROVE THEM WRONG. We make the rules. Dare to be great in whatever you decide. — EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) November 4, 2021

Keith Lee released? Finally we can make some money with this guy. — Iandrew "Dice" Clay (@draconIANdays) November 4, 2021