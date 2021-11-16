Update on WWE vs. AEW ticket sales at UBS Arena on Long Island

We are just days away from the opening of the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for this Friday, November 19th.

The New York metropolitan area’s newest sports and entertainment venue is a $1.1 billion facility located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park. The venue holds up to 19,000 people for concerts and over 17,000 for NHL hockey games.

Both WWE and AEW will be running shows at the UBS Arena in its first month of operations. WWE Raw will be held there on Monday, November 29th and AEW Dynamite follows on Wednesday, December 8th.

WWE vs. AEW at UBS Arena

New York City has long been a stronghold territory for WWE. AEW recently shifted the balance of power in the area with the remarkable success of Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium. That special edition of Dynamite sold more tickets than any New York wrestling event in decades.

As soon as it became apparent WWE and AEW would be running the same venue within the span of 10 days, fans were interested in seeing how ticket sales compared. It did not take long to realize this was not going to be a close competition.

With just weeks to go, AEW Dynamite has nearly doubled the ticket sales of WWE Raw. Here are the latest ticket sales numbers, courtesy of WrestleTix:

WWE Raw on 11/29 has sold 4,764 tickets out of 7,462 that were put on sale (64%).

AEW Dynamite on 12/8 has sold 8,368 tickets out of 10,449 that were put on sale (80%).

WWE configuring the building for less than 7,500 fans, while AEW is set up to accommodate nearly 10,500 fans, indicates that WWE saw problems from the outset.

Both companies have run various promotions in an effort to boost ticket sales. No matter how you slice it, it’s hard to view this as anything but a win for AEW.

The record-setting success at Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe stadium in September and out-selling WWE Raw at the UBS Arena builds a strong case that AEW is now the top wrestling promotion in this major market.

Below are updated looks at the seating cart for both events. Blue indicates ‘primary market’ tickets still available, while pink indicates re-sale tickets.

WWE Raw at UBS Arena: Seating Chart (as of 11/15/21)

AEW Dynamite at UBS Arena: Seating Chart (as of 11/15/21)