Xyon Quin On How Shawn Michaels Reacted To His NXT Tribute

Xyon Quin is one of the rising stars of the rebranded NXT. He has delivered some impressive performances in recent weeks and he paid tribute to Shawn Michaels with one such performance.

The NXT star had a confrontation with Robert Stone where the two competed to see who can do a better singing and dancing performance.

Quin chose Michaels’ theme song for his act. During a recent interview with SportingNews, he revealed how the people backstage reacted to the segment:

“I got a bit of a standing ovation when I came back through the curtain, so that was pretty cool, it was a group effort, we all came together and had a meeting about it and talked about it.”

Xyon Quin On How Shawn Michaels Reacted To His Performance

Xyon Quin then claimed that it was about bringing something different to the table before revealing how the heartbreak kid himself reacted to it:

“That was a bit interesting. Shawn Michaels was happy with it, he said he forgot how good his song was, so it was pretty cool to hear that from a legend such as himself.”

Xyon also discussed how it feels on having people like Shawn Michaels and Triple H providing guidance. He said that you don’t get used to such an experience and he still has to pinch himself sometimes.