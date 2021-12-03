Cody Rhodes & Andrade Injury Updates Following Flaming Table Spot

This week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Cody Rhodes and Andrade el Idolo crash through a burning table in the main event. The show was in Rhodes’ hometown of Atlanta and evidently he wanted to do something big that night.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both are said to be okay following the big spot. Rhodes was treated for burns backstage but his injuries are not said to be serious.

“Cody Rhodes and Andrade el Idolo were both not badly injured when they went through a flaming table at the 12/1 Dynamite street fight main event,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

Flaming Table Aftermath: The scarred and scorched back of #CodyRhodes after a BRUTAL Atlanta Street Fight against rival @AndradeElIdolo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WmaZrGaOfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

Rhodes did have some type of substance on his back that was meant to prevent burning from the flaming table spot. This was visible during the match but commentary noted that the substance must have been something from the trash can he was hit with.

Both men had bits of flaming table on them as they went into the pin. Andrade can be seen flicking bits of flaming wood off his and Cody’s body as the match came to a conclusion.

? Catch all the moments from last night's red hot #AEWDynamite: https://t.co/Of269ZYt1M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

Rhodes and Andrade are now 1-1 against each other in singles competition. Andrade defeated Rhodes when they first met on Dynamite at the beginning of November.