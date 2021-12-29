Dax Harwood Takes Shot At Former WWE PC Coach

Dax Harwood believes that FTR has helped to usher in a rejuvenated era of tag-team wrestling, one that incorporates the team aspect more than just two singles stars being paired together. Evidently, there is a former coach at the WWE PC who disagreed with them on this philosophy. Dax Harwood mentioned in a recent interview with Elite POV that there is a former coach from the Performance Center that they laugh at now when they look back upon. Harwood would stop short of mentioning who that coach was, however.

“There’s a former coach at the PC, that I hope he’s looking at us and knowing that we are laughing at him in the face. Well, I won’t put Cash in that position,” Harwood said. “Knowing that I am laughing at him in the face.”

Earlier in the discussion, Harwood had mentioned that around 2014, the art of the tag-team wrestling had been lost. He said that tag-team matches had become about two singles stars tagging in and out and doing their moves. Him and Cash wanted their tag-team to be different.

“I’ll say this to pat ourselves on the back. Before us, you didn’t see tag matches, of the modern era at least, the heels grab a hold and the babyfaces working for the tag. You didn’t see that,” Harwood said. “You didn’t see hope spots that were slightly elaborate to give that baby a little bit of hope and have the heel stop them there. What you saw was a hold, the fans would start to come up. The two guys would start to come up, bring the elbows to the stomach. They’d hit the ropes and the heel would do something and the heel would hit some kind of cool move.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the above transcriptions.