Deonna Purrazzo Disappointed More Female Wrestlers Haven’t Gone Through The Forbidden Door

AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo says she’s disappointed more women haven’t gone through wrestling’s forbidden door. She was recently interviewed by Fightful and spoke about wishing she’d be able to wrestle more opponents from other promotions.

“Yeah. I think I was a little disappointed because for me there’s a ton of dream matches and people I haven’t been in the ring with for years or have never been in the ring with prior,” Purrazzo said. “But, you know what, I think IMPACT was the hub of all of the crossover and we got to do a lot of stuff with NWA. Obviously, my match with Melina was one of the headliners of EmPowerrr. So as disappointing as it is, I have tried to look at the positives now instead of harping on what could have been, let’s look at what was.”

Purrazzo herself has appeared in AAA, NWA, and most recently Ring of Honor at Final Battle. Her and Britt Baker had been angling for a forbidden door match between the two of them, however.

This summer, Impact’s Scott D’Amore says he was cornered by Britt Baker at an AEW show about facing Purrazzo.

“I got cornered by Britt Baker down in Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she’s like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ I said, ‘Hey, Britt oh, come on. We’ve always said we have an open-door policy and we’re open to doing it,’” D’Amore said on the show.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of hurdles to jump through but I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic,” he continued.