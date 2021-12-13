Photos: Diamond Dallas Page Gets Married In Surprise Ceremony

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page or DDP has married retired adventure athlete and his girlfriend of two years Payge McMahon.

The two got married in an apparently surprise ceremony. It was planned by the former WCW star and his daughter Brittany Page who is a luxury event planner.

The family rented a hotel in Chattanooga, TN. They created false invitations to a friend’s red and white Christmas-themed party and invited 115 of the couple’s closest friends.

The news was revealed by DDP himself. He took on his Twitter to send out a press release and post photos of the surprise wedding ceremony:

A number of wrestling personalities were in attendance for the ceremony. The people who were there included RVD, Katie Forbs, nZo, Big Cass, Ace Austin and more.

This is Diamond Dallas Page’s third wedding. He previously married Kimberly Page in 1991. The couple remained together until they announced an amicable separation and divorce in 2004.

DDP has two daughters from his first marriage. Brittany Page was born in 1987 and his second daughter Kimberly Page was born in 1994.

He married again in 2015 to Brenda Nair. Though this marriage only lasted 5 years and the couple finalized their divorce in 2020.