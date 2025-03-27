DDP Offers To Help Child Actor Michael ‘Donkeylips’ Bower

Former child actor Michael Bower is battling serious health issues which have led to serious distress and mobility issues. Recently, Bower expressed interest in DDP Yoga but said he was unable to affordthe program from the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

I made the news.. ty for all the messages of love & support & lets hope i can regain some mobility & some betr health once more procedures are set in & after a surgery aswell

Life gets scary health wise for many so please young people dont be like me fix yourself early if poss https://t.co/QTOE6HuX8b — Michael Ray Bower (@MichaelRayBower) March 27, 2025

On X, the DDP Yoga account reached out. The account asked for Bower to get in touch, citing that there are workouts that’d be perfect for him.

Hey @MichaelRayBower, let's talk bro… send a DM. We have limited mobility workouts and it sounds like they'd be perfect for you. — DDPY (@DDPYoga) March 27, 2025

Bower is best known for his role as Eddie “Donkeylips” Gelfen on the television program Salute Your Shorts. He also appeared in The Woner Years as well as Doogie Howser, M.D.

DDP Yoga has been changing lives for years and played a key role in helping save the lives of Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and the late Scott Hall. Hopefully Bower can be the latest name to change their life with the help of ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page and we wish him the best on his journey.