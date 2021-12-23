Eddie Kingston Defends AEW’s Loaded Roster

The AEW roster is stacked and growing by the month. While some may feel it’s time for the company to focus on the talent currently under contract, Eddie Kingston says you really can’t have too many big names in your company.

Kingston spoke to TalkSport this week and spoke about the pros and cons of having a locker room loaded with star power.

When asked if you have too many top talents, Kingston said, “No, because it makes everybody else step up. And if you don’t step up, you get left behind and that’s your fault. That’s not Punk’s fault. That’s not Bryan’s fault. That not whoever comes in fault.”

AEW signed a ton of people this year. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Malakai Black and Andrade el Idolo are just some of the performers who became ‘All Elite’ in 2021.

Kingston continued, “When Bryan signed, when Punk signed and when Adam Cole signed I said ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s see what you got.’ Because I know what I got. I know what I have to improve on. Let’s see what you got. I like it. I have a big chip on my shoulder.”

Visit TalkSport to check out the full interview with Eddie Kingston.

AEW Roster: A Team Effort

Adam Cole recently addressed this topic during an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast. Cole says he was very impressed how well everyone gets along behind the scenes.

“It very much feels like the ‘you’re one of us’ thing,” said Cole. “It very much feels like a team in every sense of the word. That was one of the more attractive things to me as well about AEW.”

Cole added that the veterans in AEW are excited to work with the young talent, and vice-versa.

“You look at the young crew of guys like Jungle Boy, Sammy, MJF, Darby, and you’re like, ‘Man, I could do some really, really cool stuff with these guys.’”