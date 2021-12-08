Eddie Kingston Doesn’t Respect “Big Swiss Idiot” Cesaro

Eddie Kingston is known to include real-life situations in his rivalries. His recent on-screen interactions with CM Punk were a great example of how Kingston can use genuine emotions to elevate a feud. The AEW star opened up about the tension between him and the former WWE star during a recent interview with News 12.

During the talk, Kingston also took shots at WWE star Cesaro. He claimed that they are going to have a problem if the Swiss Superman ever finds his way to AEW:

“There is certain people in wrestling I do not like. Punk is one, Cesaro is another one. The big Swiss idiot at WWE. Whatever, I don’t like him, I don’t respect him. If he ever comes here, we are gonna have a problem. Whenever his contract is up, I don’t really pay attention to what he does.”

Eddie Kingston has a long history with Cesaro. The two feuded with each other numerous times in the independent circuit. They faced off in promotions such as Chikara, CZW and ROH. This rivalry was halted when Cesaro signed with WWE in 2011. Though it appears that The Wild Card will not hesitate in reigniting this rivalry if the WWE star ever decides to cross over.

