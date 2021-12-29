Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Being Called A Locker Room Leader

Eddie Kingston is widely seen as a locker room leader but he doesn’t like it.

Kingston has become an important addition to the AEW roster. He joined the promotion back in July 2020. Since that time, he has been praised for his personality and no-nonsense style in the ring.

He was also given props for his heartfelt backstage speech following the passing of Brodie Lee.

How Eddie Kingston Feels About ‘Leader’ Label

Eddie Kingston spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and he detailed why he isn’t a fan of being viewed as a leader of the locker room.

“I don’t like it. I don’t wanna be a leader. I just do whatever I do cause people aren’t gonna always like what I do when it comes to the locker room and stuff like that.

“I have my own barometer for what I feel is right and what I feel is wrong. It’s not the same as everybody so I don’t wanna lead nobody [laughs].

“If you decide to follow then God bless, I’m sorry. I apologize now.”

Kingston went on to say that the perception of him being a leader probably boils down to his authenticity.

“I just speak. Everything I do — I’m an extremist, so everything I do I do with a passion. It doesn’t matter what it is, so when I speak I’m just passionate. I say it’s the Irish and the Puerto Rican in me.”

Kingston has been feuding with Daniel Garcia and 2point0. He finally has some backup as he’ll be teaming with Santana & Ortiz of Proud N’ Powerful to take on Garcia and 2point0 on the Dec. 29 episode of AEW Dynamite.

