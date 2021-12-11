Eddie Kingston On What He Told Jon Moxley Before Rehab

Eddie Kingston spoke to Jon Moxley before Mox went into rehab and he gave his friend a message about the things that matter the most.

The wild card recently had an interview with NY News 12 Long Island. He was there to promote the recent AEW Dynamite episode from the area.

Speaking of the former AEW world champion, Kingston revealed what he told Mox before the former WWE star checked into rehab:

“I told Moxley before he went and did what he had to do, I told him, ‘man, none of this matters. The only thing that matters is your wife and your kid. I don’t even matter.

You have to do this for them, and I’ve got your back regardless.” said Eddie Kingston, “Whether you go or not, I’m here,’ And he was like, ‘okay man.’ He’s very one-word answered with everybody.”

The AEW star continued by saying that Jon is showing people that everyone is flawed and we are allowed to be flawed. What we are not allowed is to not change.

Eddie Kingston later claimed that he is proud of Moxley for taking the right and healthy steps so he can be around for his daughter.

H/t to wrestlinginc for the transcribed quotes