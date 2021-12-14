Gable Steveson Makes First Raw Appearance

Olympic Gold medallist and WWE superstar Gable Steveson made a surprise appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw from Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The episode saw the company promoting their new Next In Line program whose purpose is to scout college athletes as potential future WWE stars.

Steveson is part of the list of 16 athletes WWE contracted in the first wave of signings under the new program. He was shown in the crowd. The Olympic star first waved at the people. He later had an interaction with both Bobby Lashley and MVP when the all-mighty came out for his match against Kevin Owens on the show.

Gable Steveson In WWE

Gable Steveson’s residence in Apple Valley, Minnesota is close to St. Paul. He is often seen at WWE events in Minnesota. The Olympic gold medallist signed with WWE in September earlier this year. He was drafted to the Raw brand in October but is yet to make his in-ring debut for the show.

Officials expect Steveson to become a full-time roster member after graduating from the University of Minnesota in 2022. His interaction with the former WWE champion on Raw was still very interesting. We will have to see if it leads to a future on-screen partnership between the two.