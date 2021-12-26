Baron Corbin On How Vince McMahon Came Up With His Happy Corbin Character

Baron Corbin has adopted a number of different monikers since being called up to the main roster in 2016. From Constable to King Corbin and from Sad to Happy Corbin, the lone wolf has embraced whatever character he has been given.

The former US champion talked about his different names on the latest episode of Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. When asked which one of them is his favorite, the WWE star picked the one that irritated people the most:

“Whichever one irritates the people the most, constable irritated people because most people were like ‘I don’t know what a Constable is,’ and I also didn’t as well. Happy irritates people a lot too so I like that one as well, it gives confusion too.”

How Vince McMahon Came Up With Happy Corbin

‘King’ Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin also discussed his current character of Happy Corbin. He mentioned how after staying around him for so many years Vince McMahon has started laying out characters for him based on their interactions. He revealed that one such interaction led to him getting his current gimmick:

“Could’ve been something with Vince where I’m making him laugh or just having fun being one of the guys with him and then he goes ‘I’ve got one of these ideas where you’re just over the top happy.’ He always tells me that people don’t like you, they’re really not going to like you when you’re happy all the time.”

Corbin later revealed that he didn’t know about the Happy Corbin name change beforehand and he learned about it on Twitter. The same thing was true with his new music and he didn’t know that the officials were going to change his entrance music before he showed up at the arena.

