Johnny Gargano Becomes Free Agent

Johnny Gargano has become a free agent.

The former DIY member originally had his contract expiring on December 3 but he signed a week’s extension to work the Takeover: WarGames PPV and this week’s NXT.

FightFul Select has now confirmed that Gargano decided not to sign any further extensions despite offers from WWE officials and he has become a free agent after midnight on December 10.

The former NXT champion’s departure is said to be ‘incredibly amicable’. The door has been left open for both sides to work together in the future and many within WWE are hopeful about his return in the future.

Since his contract has expired Johnny Gargano is now free to sign with any promotion or appear on TV for any other organization.

Though after his promo on Tuesday’s NXT, there is speculation that Gargano may take some time off from wrestling and help his wife Candice LeRae as the couple prepares to welcome their first child together in February.

Kyle O’Reilly also has his NXT contract expiring this month but there hasn’t been a confirmation of the exact date for the same as of yet.

Johnny Gargano has not made any comments about his future plans so far. It appears that fans will have to wait for him to show up somewhere to know where his next destination is.