Johnny Gargano Teases Future Match With Tommaso Ciampa

While the wrestling world waits to see where Johnny Gargano takes his talents next, the man himself is teasing one particular match that could yet be in his future — another bout with Tommaso Ciampa.

Gargano and Ciampa had one of the most notable feuds in the history of WWE NXT, with their match at NXT TakeOver New Orleans arguably one of the best matches in the history of the promotion. This all, of course, followed the pair having a successful run as the tag team DIY.

Gargano spoke about the possibility of wrestling Ciampa again during the first episode of his new Twitch show — Johnny Wrestling Stream: Episode 1.

“So, we did find out we were doing that until maybe that day obviously, it wasn’t the ending me and Tommaso wanted,” Gargano admitted (quote via Fightful). “We wanted to be able to finish our feud. It was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa. [Was originally] supposed to be TakeOver: New York and then this was supposed to be TakeOver: Tampa, we wanted to have a huge crowd and all that but that’s not how things work out. Unfortunately. That’s, I guess, the story of our whole feud. It’s just timing and just thing’s not working out. Who knows, maybe we’ll finish it one day somewhere.”

The pair last shared the ring together as opponents in a fatal four-way Iron Man Match in September 2020. Their last singles match against each other was in April 2020, an Empty Arena Match. The pair teamed together in a War Games Match at NXT War Games on December 5th. War Games was Gargano’s final match with WWE NXT.

Will He Stay With WWE or Leave?

Johnny Gargano

Gargano has said that he is currently taking some time off from pro wrestling entirely before deciding his next career move. He and his wife, WWE’s Candice LeRae, are set to welcome their first child in early 2022. At this moment in time, he has fulfilled his WWE contract and would be free to go wherever he would want in the wrestling world if he chose to do so.

