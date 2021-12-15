Johnny Gargano Says He Could Show Up Anywhere If Fans Chant “Johnny Wrestling”

If you want to see Johnny Gargano, all you have to do is chant “Johnny Wrestling”. At least, that is according to comments he made during the first live stream on his new Twitch channel.

With Gargano now a free agent, he could show up anywhere and at anytime. If fans want to see his return to wrestling, they just need to chant for him at shows.

“The ‘Johnny Wrestling’ chants, they mean the world to me,” said Gargano on the stream. “If you chant ‘Johnny Wrestling’ somewhere loud enough, you never know what could happen.”

He continued, “I could show up anywhere at this point. That’s real. I’m free to do whatever I want. So if someone wants to see me bad enough, the Johnny Wrestling chants come in, I’ll hear them. I watch everything. You never know.”

Just chant “Johnny Wrestling”

Now that Gargano is a free agent and has told fans how to ‘summon’ him, it will be interesting to see if we get any Johnny Wrestling chants tonight at AEW Winter is Coming.

Gargano’s WWE contract is believed to have expired on December 10th. This is after he signed a one-week extension on a contract that expired on December 3rd. The extension was so he would be able to perform on the War Games PPV and the following episode of NXT 2.0.

He had been with WWE since 2015 and does not have a non-compete clause.

Watch Gargano’s comments in the player below: