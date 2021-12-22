Kane (Glenn Jacobs) Seeks Re-Election as Knox County Mayor

WWE legend Kane (Glenn Jacobs) will seek another term as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Earlier this week, the “Big Red Machine” began filing the paperwork to run for re-election.

“Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again.”

Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again. pic.twitter.com/lSbDVD52wD — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) December 21, 2021

Mayor Kane’s Accolades

Glenn Jacobs is a Republican and won election to serve as the Mayor of Knox County, TN on August 2, 2018.

According to his campaign website, his Knox County has added over 2,500 jobs and seen $217 million in capital investment during his term.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Jacobs fought tooth and nail against the lockdowns and mandates.

