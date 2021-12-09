Killer Kross to star in upcoming action movie (Updated)

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has a new project in the works.

WWE released Kross on November 4th. Despite excelling in WWE’s developmental system, the former NXT Champion floundered on the main roster due to lackluster booking.

Since his release, he’s back to using the name Killer Kross. He’s also been posting teaser videos on social media, as seen below.

Killer Kross’ New Project

Killer Kross (real name Kevin Kesar) has landed a leading role in an upcoming action film, according to Fightful. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2022.

As of this writing, no further details are available. However, an action movie seems to be a great fit for the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder.

Kross does have some acting experience. He previously co-starred in the 12-episode series, Before the Dark (2013-2014).

Kross’ significant other, former WWE Superstar Scarlett, has confirmed that he’s landed a “really big” movie role.

During a recent appearance on The Asylum Facebook show, she said they’re both keeping busy with different projects.

“Kross just got a really big movie role. I’m [securing] photoshoots for magazines, stuff like that. So, we’re enjoying not being tied down anything right now.”

As for their future plans in wrestling, she added, “Anything’s on the table. Let’s put it that way.”

Here’s my current signing schedule for December! Can’t wait to see you all! ????? pic.twitter.com/5fr3u0MTCc — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) November 7, 2021

From WWE to Hollywood

Killer Kross is not the only former WWE Superstar crossing over to the world of acting.

Windham Rotunda, best known as Bray Wyatt, will be starring in a horror movie that is currently in production.