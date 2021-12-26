Kevin Owens On What He Sees Himself Doing After Retirement

Kevin Owens feels a sense of accomplishment in helping other people achieve their goals, and that’s why he sees himself becoming an agent once he has called it a career and retired from active competition.

The former Universal champion recently had an interview with Les anti-pods de la lutte. He talked about things such as possibly becoming a world champion again down the line and more.

Discussing his future goals, Owens said that he would like to help anyone who needs it, before claiming that he might consider doing it professionally once he has retired:

“I have a huge sense of accomplishment when I see other people working hard and who deserve to be recognized for their passion or their talent, to see it happening. I think it’s really cool.

So, I could see myself working as an agent one day, because I already have those feelings of accomplishment even if I’m still active.” said Kevin Owens, “That said, I don’t see myself hanging my boots any time soon, but just to know that it could be a possibility one day, it’s good to know and comforting.”

Though it doesn’t appear that KO will be calling it a career anytime soon. He has recently signed a new contract with WWE and reports suggest that he is being paid handsomely to stay with the promotion.

Kevin Owens is not only receiving a lot of money but he has also received praise from a number of people including Ric Flair. You can check out Flair’s comments here.

