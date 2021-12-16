Kevin Owens Discusses Signing New Contract With WWE

Kevin Owens has shared his reasoning behind re-signing with the WWE.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported yesterday that Owens signed a new contract with the company. However, Owens also spoke with Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte’s Patric Laprade and Kevin Raphael about his new contract on Tuesday. The interview will be released next week, but Laprade posted quotes from the interview on his blog.

Owens shared that the decision was the best thing for his family. He also said that it’s a three-year deal and that originally the contract was going to expire on January 31, 2022.

“I’m just going to say that it still ends on January 31, but not 2022. I’m still going to be there for several years,” said Owens. He continued, “The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family. When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies, I’ve wrestled in, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest, that’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt, and that’s the decision I made.”

Kevin Owens Choosing WWE over AEW

Owens’s decision to re-sign with WWE surprised wrestling fans. He teased that he may leave the WWE in September, which caused speculation on joining All Elite Wrestling. On his blog, Laprade said, “If you read between the lines, when Owens says he did the best thing for his family, it could mean that it was the financial aspect of the deal that influenced the wrestler to stay with WWE.”

Fightful Select reports that numerous talent in WWE that they spoke to are happy that Owens re-signed. The report also shared that he still maintains a good relationship with people in AEW. One of the sources in AEW told Fightful that “Anyone who knows Kevin knows his priorities are with his family first, so you have to be happy for him.”

At 37 years old, Owens will be under contract with WWE until January 31, 2024. He is currently in a feud with WWE champion Big E. He will also be in a fatal four-way for the title against Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley at Day 1 on January 1, 2022.