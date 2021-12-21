Kevin Owens feels no attachment to NXT 2.0, compares it to ROH

Kevin Owens says he feels no connection to NXT 2.0, despite being a former NXT Champion and one of the most successful Superstars to pass through developmental.

The 37-year-old grappler from Quebec recently appeared on les Anti-Pods de la Lutte to discuss his decision to re-sign with WWE and much more.

During his discussion with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael, Owens said he barely recognizes the current incarnation of NXT.

Kevin Owens doesn’t recognize NXT 2.0

Kevin Owens as NXT Champion (2015)

“Today’s NXT is very different than the NXT I was part of, to the point I believe it should have a totally different name,” he said. “And I don’t think it’s better or worse, but it’s just too different. So when I’m watching NXT, I don’t see the NXT I was part of. It’s not the same thing.”

Owens says NXT is a bit like Ring of Honor, in that it evolved so much that it’s barely recognizable anymore. “I don’t even consider that to be the same show,” he added. “I don’t really feel any attachment to NXT now.”

He still checks in on NXT 2.0 and sees talented people down there. However, the brand is so different that he’s not interested in returning there like Finn Balor did.

“I don’t think I fit in the new NXT as I was fitting in the NXT I was part of, with guys like Sami, Finn, Samoa Joe and Nakamura. When I watch NXT now, I don’t feel the same thing I felt when I was watching NXT two years ago.”