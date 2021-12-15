Kevin Owens Has Re-Signed With WWE

Kevin Owens has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. The news was first reported by Fightful and confirmed by Pat Laprade.

Owens spoke with Laprade earlier this week. That interview, with comments on his decision to stick with WWE, drop Thursday.

WWE officials had been very interested in retaining his services. His contract was expiring soon and they made the former Universal champion an “excellent” offer to stay.

Retaining Owens is a big success for WWE after recently having lost people such as Bryan Danielson to AEW. The WWE sources that Fightful spoke to were said to be ‘over the moon’ about successfully re-signing Kevin Owens.

Many perceived AEW as the natural destination for the former Universal champion after his departure. AEW talents also believe that the management would have been interested in signing the former champion.

Though the belief is that AEW officials realistically wouldn’t have matched the financial offer made by WWE.

Kevin Owens In WWE

Kevin Owens has been with WWE since 2014. He has won over half a dozen championships in this time including a run with the Universal title.

His WWE contract originally expired later but he had restructured it to end in January 2022. This made the officials start the negotiation in the fall of 2021, something which is a ‘far cry’ from how things were done before.

The new deal is a multi-year agreement, though the exact length of it is unknown. So it’s hard to say for how long Kevin Owens is now locked in for.

KO is set to challenge for the WWE Championship in a Fatal Four Way match at Day 1. Now we will have to see how this turn of events affects his on-screen character.