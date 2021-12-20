Mark Henry: Roman Reigns’ Transformation Is One For The Ages

Mark Henry is just as impressed as anybody with the transformation of Roman Reigns.

It wasn’t long ago when wrestling fans grew tired of the babyface Reigns character. For years, fans believed that WWE was trying to force-feed Reigns instead of letting him develop his character organically.

Back in August 2020, Reigns returned to WWE TV after being away for a bit due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. He aligned himself with Paul Heyman and became “The Tribal Chief.”

Mark Henry Praises Roman Reigns’ Development

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry was quite complimentary of Roman Reigns and his ability to transform his character the way that he has.

“Roman Reigns, you talked about this [speaking to co-host Jonathan Hood], his metamorphosis has been one for the ages. From the guy that we first saw that left NXT to the guy that was in The Shield, the guy after The Shield that they force-fed him to us as a babyface.

“They were forcing it and you could tell that he didn’t embrace it. He didn’t embrace it, that’s why it didn’t work.

“He really wanted to be who he is now and he was right but he had to go through all those other phases to be able to make people give a damn and now we have the finished product.”

Reigns has been in a high-profile feud with Brock Lesnar. Heyman had been serving as the “special counsel” to Reigns but he had also been Lesnar’s advocate for years.

On the Dec. 17 episode of SmackDown, things reached a boiling point. Reigns fired Heyman after being told he was trying to protect him from Brock. “The Head of the Table” even delivered a Superman Punch to Heyman.

Roman attempted to nail Heyman with a Con-Chair-To but Lesnar made the save. Reigns ended up eating an F5.

Reigns will put the WWE Universal Championship on the line against Lesnar at the Day 1 PPV on Jan. 1, 2022.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article