Rikishi Calls For Umaga To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Rikishi took to social media recently to call for the “Samoan Bulldozer” Umaga to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Umaga had two different stints in WWE. He first signed with the company in 2001 and debuted as Jamal of 3-Minute Warning along with Rosey. He was released in 2003 but would return to the company in 2005 and was repackaged as Umaga.

I feel it’s long overdue #UmagaHOF class of 2022 .



What you say @WWEUniverse should my brother go in this year ?? #UmagaClassOf2022 pic.twitter.com/ajl4TnXiFc — RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) December 21, 2021

Umaga was Vince McMahon‘s representative in the hair vs hair match at WrestleMania 23. He lost to Bobby Lashley resulting in Vince McMahon having to have his head shaved.

Umaga was also a 2x Intercontinental Champion in WWE. In 2009, WWE released him due to his refusing to go to rehab following a violation of the company’s wellness policy. He would pass away due to a heart attack just 6 months later at the age of 36.

Last year, Jim Ross spent some time on his Grillin Jr. podcast speaking about Umaga.

“Umaga was the prototype that in a different era would’ve been a perfect NFL nose tackle. He had amazing athleticism for a guy that big. He was a super heavyweight that had light heavyweight feet. Just was so athletic and good-hearted. I just loved being around him – he was just a big kid and a good dude. Like you said, he left us way too early,” Ross said on the show.