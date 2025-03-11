Jade Cargill Claps Back at Rikishi Over Naomi Controversy

Jade Cargill has responded fiercely to WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi after his recent comments regarding the ongoing feud between Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Cargill didn’t hold back, directing a fiery message at Rikishi:

“I don’t give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI! Your ‘daughter’ was dead wrong, and she’s going to get everything coming to her b*** a**!”*

Rikishi’s Initial Support for Naomi

The situation escalated after Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where Jade Cargill attacked Naomi.

In response, Rikishi took to Instagram to show his support for Naomi, sharing an image of them holding hands with the caption, “ALWAYS I GOT YOU #OurTRIN @trinity_fatu keep ya head !!! ???”

He later addressed the issue on his Off The Top podcast, where he warned Cargill about attacking Naomi, emphasizing that Naomi is family and has full support from those around her.

Rikishi also expressed disappointment in Cargill, stating that while he had once respected her, the attack had changed his perception. However, he did leave the door open for a private conversation to clear the air.

Revelation of Naomi’s Attack Changes the Narrative

The situation took an unexpected turn when it was revealed that Naomi had actually attacked Jade first. This revelation left Rikishi visibly shocked and disappointed. He admitted he was hurt by the development and wanted to understand the full story.

“I got to get to the bottom of this. I would love to. I’m sure all the fans around the world would love to understand what has happened,” Rikishi said, acknowledging the swirling rumors about Bianca Belair’s involvement in the conflict.

Despite his disappointment, Rikishi maintained that the women should have settled their issues through conversation rather than physical confrontations.

With tensions still high, it remains to be seen how this drama will unfold both inside and outside the ring.