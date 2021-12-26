Sammy Guevara Comments on Losing the AEW TNT Title

Sammy Guevara‘s AEW TNT Championship reign came to end last night on AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash (taped Wednesday night in Greensboro). Guevara lost the title to Cody Rhodes, making Rhodes a three-time TNT Champion in the process.

Guevara won the title from Miro back on September 29th of this year on AEW Dynamite, making his reign a grand total of 84 days. It’s fair to say that most expected the reign to last even longer, and Guevara dropping the title at this point was a bit of a surprise as it seemed like his run had a bit of juice left.

Guevara took to Twitter to comment on his loss, writing, “What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing. It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be. The journey continues.”

What a beautiful life, 11 years of Blood, Sweat & Scars got me here. The ups and the downs, I wouldn’t change a thing.



It wasn’t my night but it doesn’t mean tomorrow won’t be.



The journey continues. pic.twitter.com/Hpij02KiZE — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 26, 2021

Guevara kicked out of the Cross Rhodes at one point during the match on Rampage. He followed that up with a GTH and 450 Splash attempt, but Cody got his knees up. Rhodes then hit two Cross Rhodes and a Tiger Drive to earn the pinfall. He was presented the TNT title belt by David Crockett after the match.

Rhodes definitely received a mixed reaction to the victory by the crowd in Greensboro. It will be interesting to see which direction his character continues to take and whether or not Cody finally considers a full heel turn moving forward.

After the match, Rhodes got on the mic and made a comment to live the crowd about having “a feeling” in his “heel,” teasing a possible turn. He was then confronted by Team Taz member Hook, who came out and slapped Rhodes, teasing a possible program between the two.

What do you think is next for Sammy Guevara? Which direction do you think the Cody Rhodes character should go? Let us know in the comments section below.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.