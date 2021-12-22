Serena Deeb Working As A Producer & Coach Backstage In AEW

Serena Deeb recently noted that when she was out with a knee injury earlier this year she began working backstage in AEW as a producer and a coach. Deeb was speaking with Wrestling Inc. when she mentioned having taken on the role.

“When I was kind of sitting on the sidelines I stepped into the coaching role and the producing role,” Deeb said. “Kind of like the stuff I was doing before at the other company,” she said. “I’m helping them with their matches, I am on headset next to Tony calling their matches, talking to the truck, doing all of that. I love that too and, you know what? That has an exhilarating component in itself. Like, especially when you really help and then you watch them go out there and they kill it. You feel like you’re part of that, it’s very rewarding.”

Deeb worked as a trainer in the WWE Performance Center from 2017 until the spring of 2020. She was released in April 2020 along with many others at the start of the pandemic.

“Yesterday I did what was supposed to be a four-hour seminar but it ended up being a six-hour seminar because we were just in it and we were just going. I felt so good at the end of it,” Deeb continued. “I really love coaching and I want it to be a part of my life and my future and I am getting to do a little bit of that at AEW, as well. So that’s a part of me, for sure. I have an innate desire to help people and I’ve kind of always been like that, I really love it.”

Deeb’s Dojo on the road stopped off yesterday at #SyDOJO in Tampa, FL.



Great women’s seminar and I respect all the hard work you ladies put in. Thank you for your grit ? pic.twitter.com/uowXFDlsSt — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) December 13, 2021

Deeb recently faced Hikaru Shida in the rubber match of their series at Winter is Coming. Deeb had defeated Shida on the October 6th episode of Dynamite. Shida then defeated Deeb in the 1st round of the TBS title tournament. Deeb attacked Shida after the match, targeting her already damaged knee. She then attacked Shida during her quarter-final match with Nyla Rose, again attacking the knee. Rose ended up submitting Shida with a stretch muffler shortly after. Shida then defeated Deeb in the 3rd match in their trilogy last week.