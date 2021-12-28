Shawn Michaels Comments On New Role With NXT

Shawn Michaels recently discussed his new role in NXT during an interview with Denise Salcedo. Previously, Michaels had been in a coaching role for the brand. Since Triple H has been absent, however, Michaels has stepped up and is now involved more on the television and creative side of things.

“I’ve now stepped out of the physical coaching aspect and into the Vice President of Talent Development and focusing more on television, the live show, and creative,” Michaels said. “The talent pool has gotten very big. To me, the biggest advantage of all of that is the freshness, the newness. When I went from a tag team to a single competitor, I wasn’t given a cookie-cutter ‘this is your character, this is what you’re gonna do.’ “

Shawn Michaels On Helping Characters Evolve In NXT

Michaels continued to talk about needing some time to find his “Heartbreak Kid” character and how in NXT they work to allow characters to evolve. He also spoke about working in collaboration with new talent to find out who they are.

“I was able to have some time to find ‘The Heartbreak Kid.’ I didn’t know who he was at the time but I had an opportunity to evolve this character and make it mine,” he continued. “That’s the one thing we’re allowed to do now with these new athletes coming in, is have time to sit down, to talk with them, to find out who they are, to get their insight, it really is a collaboration.”

The full interview with Michaels can be seen in the player below:

NXT will be live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. 2 matches have been officially confirmed for the show. Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez will team up to take on the Toxic Attraction team of Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Also tonight, Dexter Lumis and Grayson Waller will meet in singles action.

