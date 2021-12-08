Shawn Michaels Opens Up About His New NXT Role

When Shawn Michaels originally started working behind the scenes in NXT, he only intended to help out the talents improve their presentation. However, HBK has not only found himself doing much more than he originally thought, but he has had to practically run things in the absence of Triple H. If the added responsibilities weren’t enough alone, Michaels has had to lead the brand in one of the toughest times, as it tries to forge a new identity for itself after the rebranding.

Shawn opened up about his newfound responsibilities during a chat with TVinsider. He disputed the notion that NXT 2.0 is a Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard production:

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here.”

Shawn Michaels Has Learned Things He Never Thought He Would

Shawn Michaels also discussed how he has had to take over the responsibilities of Triple H. The game underwent a heart procedure in September and he has been focusing on his health since then. The former world champion explained how he has found a greater appreciation for everything his DX partner did as the in-charge of NXT:

“I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you cannot return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”