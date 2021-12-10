Sonya Deville On Her Experience Of Working With Vince McMahon

Working with Vince McMahon is not always a pleasant experience for every WWE star, but for Sonya Deville, it was one of the rare fangirl moments. The female star alongside her former partner Mandy Rose recently had an interview with popculture.com. They talked about things such as how they became friends and more.

Speaking of her experience of working with the boss for some segments recently, Deville said that it is the favourite thing of her career so far:

“Yeah, that’s been really cool. Working with Vince lately has probably been my favourite thing in my career thus far. He’s just so knowledgeable and just so respectable to be around. And just to be in segments with him, I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ I don’t have many fangirl moments. But I was kind of freaking out.

And he’s so cool, and we were in there for hours working on stuff.” said Sonya Deville, “He’s just so helpful. And he’s always been supportive of my career and what I wanted to do.”

As an on-screen WWE authority figure, Deville was involved in the recent WWE storyline of Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg that featured Vince McMahon. Apart from this, Sonya Deville talked about possibly following the footsteps of The Rock and John Cena to join the acting world and more.