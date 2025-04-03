‘The Symbols Led Me to You’: Saraya Shares Her Most Disturbing Fan Stories

For some, making it in wrestling allows them to travel the world, making connections with countless fans. Unfortunately, a downside of this international fame is that talent, often women, are subject to harrassment and even worse from those who take things too far.

On her Rulebreakers podcast, WWE/AEW alum Saraya opened up about the frightening encounters she has faced. One fan was able to track down Saraya’s private residence, leaving the wrestler fearing that something awful was about to happen.

“This guy came to my house saying, ‘The symbols led me to you.’ I called the cops, but they couldn’t do anything because he didn’t physically touch me.”

Saraya shared that “Women in WWE deal with this all the time,” adding that it’s “terrifying” for the victims of stalking. Further reflecting on her own ordeals, Saraya constantly feared that anybody she met could be a problem.

“At the height of my wrestling career, it felt like creepy men were popping up everywhere.”

Saraya’s candid discussion demonstrates the need for greater protective measures for performers, especially women who are often the victims of stalkers. It wasn’t too long ago that Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping, a matter that Deville would take months off to recover from. On the podcast, Saraya referenced WWE’s support for Sonya Deville during a serious stalking incident, but suggested more comprehensive approaches are needed industry-wide.

As wrestling continues to gain mainstream popularity and social media blurs the lines between performers and fans, addressing these safety concerns becomes increasingly urgent for promotions seeking to protect their talent.