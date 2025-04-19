Liv Morgan Receives Big Praise From Recently Departed WWE Star

Liv Morgan has received big praise from one of her former co-workers.

The former Women’s World Champion has become one of WWE’s top stars in recent times. In absence of veterans such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks, Morgan has stepped up to become one of the leaders of the Women’s Division. Her feud with Rhea Ripley is one of the best stories WWE told in 2024.

Sonya Deville, who left WWE in February this year, was asked about Liv Morgan’s ascension during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. She explained that with Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, what you see is what you get:

“It’s kind of surreal because everyone that knew Gionna, Liv like I’ve known her for 10 years now. We always knew she had something special. She’s such a unique individual. Talk about someone being unapologetically themselves. She doesn’t have a put on. There’s no versions of Gionna. She just is who she is unapologetically, and I think people gravitate towards that because people like realness, right?”

Deserves Every Ounce of It: Sonya Deville

The former WWE authority figure also discussed how Liv Morgan has never put anyone down while trying to bring herself up. Per Sonya Deville, this makes her very proud of everything Morgan has achieved: