Tony Khan Admits He Would’ve Made A Play For Kevin Owens If He Didn’t Re-Sign With WWE

AEW boss Tony Khan says he would’ve had interest in Kevin Owens had he not re-signed with WWE.

Owens had a decision to make regarding his in-ring career. His WWE contract was running out and he had the choice of staying with the company or testing free agency. Ultimately, he signed a new deal with WWE which is said to last for three years.

Tony Khan Praises Kevin Owens

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Tony Khan said that Kevin Owens is a great talent and that he would’ve looked into possibly signing him had he been available.

“I would have been interested in that. He’s a great wrestler. I think he ended up signing for what I believe is probably a lot of money. I think that’s great and good for him. We have a lot of people spotlighted here and he’s great. Any company he goes to he’ll be a great wrestler for them.”

Owens’ new deal with WWE is said to be quite lucrative. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Owens’ contract is in the $2-3 million range per year.

The report also noted that the feeling is AEW wouldn’t have matched such an offer. WWE has been releasing plenty of talent as of late so it’s clear that the company wanted KO to stick around and didn’t hesitate to throw out a hefty offer.

KO will be featured in a WWE Title match at the Day 1 PPV. He’ll challenge WWE Champion Big E. KO won’t be the only challenger as this will be a fatal four-way match. Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins will also be competing for the gold.